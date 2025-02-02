Police Rescue 13 Trafficked Victims, 3 Kidnapped Victims

The Nigeria Police Force has intensified the crackdown on various sorts of organized crime and crimes against persons, particularly human trafficking and kidnapping.

Naija News reports that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the successes recorded in different Commands were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and curb crimes and criminality, bringing it to the absolute minimum.

In a statement on Sunday by Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, 13 trafficking victims were rescued in Kaduna State while 3 kidnap victims were rescued in Ogun State.

“The Kaduna State Command, on Friday, apprehended 3 persons identified as Samson Peter, aged 25, Haruna Duniya, aged 45, and Abdulazaq Olawole, aged 58.

“The suspects were arrested while trafficking 13 victims to Oyo State in an unmarked vehicle. The victims were rescued, and the investigation was still ongoing.

“Similarly, on Thursday, the Ogun State Command carried out a covert operation and located the den of kidnappers responsible for an earlier reported abduction last Sunday.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the gang engaged the Police operatives in a gun duel. The confrontation led to the neutralization of 5 of the gang members and the successful rescue of the 3 kidnapped victims.

“Recovered were some arms and ammunition of various calibers, 3 mobile phones and the cash sum of N5.2 million (Five million, two hundred thousand Naira only). Also recovered, were the vehicles of the kidnapped victims,” it read.

Egbetokun commended the operatives for their exhibition of gallantry, dedication to duty and patriotism.

The IGP further encouraged all Police Officers to remain relentless towards the goal of achieving peace and reassured members of the public that the Police Force remains committed to effectively combatting all security threats.