PDP On Track To Reconnect With The People, Lead Nigeria – Gov Lawal

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on track to reconnect with the people and rule Nigeria again.

He remarked that the ongoing crisis is a common occurrence, as similar situations arise in other political parties, indicating that it is not unusual.

Lawal reiterated the necessity for the PDP to learn from its previous errors, noting that the recent meeting of governors in Delta State showcased the party’s dedication to reestablishing its influence and effectively leading Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Lawal said this during a condolence visit to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan on Sunday, following the death of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde, Lawal expressed his belief in the resilience of the PDP.

Lawal’s remark was conveyed in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, which was shared with journalists in Ibadan.

Addressing the current developments within the PDP, Lawal stated, “In politics, there are always issues. What happened in Delta two days ago, it shows we are making waves and are on track to reconnect with the people to lead this country.

“We, the governors, are the leaders of this party. We have a say, and whatever we decide will be implemented. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the PDP.

“This will ultimately make us stronger because we need to learn from certain mistakes. It is all part of the learning process.”

Lawal, accompanied by members of his cabinet, emphasised the significance of his visit to Makinde.

“Governor Makinde is my very good friend, and it is an obligation for me to come and commiserate with him and his entire family on the loss of his older brother. I am also here with my team.

“Death is inevitable, and we are here to show our support and tell him that we stand with him in this trying moment,” he said.

On Sunday, Makinde welcomed several distinguished guests, among them Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank; Dr. Idi Maiha, the Minister of Livestock Development; Mr. Idris Ajimobi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development; Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation; along with various members of the NFF Board.

Addressing newsmen after his visit, Adesina extended condolences to Makinde and his family, saying, “He (Makinde’s older brother) passed away at such a young age. So, I came here to be with the governor, and I pray that God gives him the strength and fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

“I also conveyed the condolences of my wife and the AfDB because Governor Makinde is a valuable partner. May the soul of his brother rest in perfect peace.”

Similarly, NFF President Gusau expressed his sympathy, saying, “My words of encouragement to Governor Makinde are simply to pray for him and hope that God grants him the ability to cope with this loss. Losing a senior brother at such an age and at a time like this is not easy.

“But as a friend, brother, and someone who has been making a significant impact not only in Oyo State but in Nigeria as a whole, we felt it was important to be here to commiserate with him and his family.”

Gusau further disclosed that the NFF has been collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education to restore certain football tournaments to foster grassroots development in the sport.