Nwoko’s Defection To APC In Anioma’s Best Interest – Oganah

Constituents of the lawmaker representing Delta North (Anioma) Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, have defended his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as being in the best interest of the Anioma people.

Naija News on Friday reported that Nwoko officially resigned from the PDP, citing deep divisions and irreconcilable factionalization within the party, which he argued was detrimental to governance.

Speaking on the development, a legal practitioner based in Asaba, Tonnie Oganah, in an interview with Vanguard disclosed that Nwoko had consulted widely before making the decision to switch parties.

Oganah said, “Prince Nwoko’s movement to the APC is about wanting the best for our people because the APC is fully supportive of the Anioma State creation and direct empowerment of all local government areas with the allocation of monies straight to the local government areas, the closest tier of government to the people.”

“He consulted widely and wisely before leaving PDP for APC, and the people approved. Anioma supported PDP for years with little to show, and it is hoped that the APC will create a state for all our people to benefit, regardless of educational status, local government origin, or financial ability.

“A new state brings new jobs, contracts, and opportunities for all, as no person can occupy more than one position at a time. Nwoko will also retain his seat because our constitution allows legislators to move to another party if their old party is divided at the national level like the PDP is today. Nwoko’s defection is life more abundant for Anioma people at all levels.”