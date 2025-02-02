Nigeria Must Pay Attention To Tariff War Between US, Canada – Presidency

The Presidency has said the tariff conflict between the United States and Canada was a clarion call for a change in priority.

Naija News reported that United States President, Donald Trump, on Saturday, imposed a tariff increase on Canada, Mexico and China.

While China got 10 percent tariff increase, Canada got 35 percent tariff increase and Mexico got 25 percent tariff increase.

On his part, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has said he would retaliate the tariff increase on US goods.

“The United States has confirmed that it intends to impose 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods, with 10% tariffs on energy, starting February 4.

“I’ve met with the Premiers and our Cabinet today, and I’ll be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly.

“We did not want this, but Canada is prepared. I’ll be addressing Canadians later this evening,” Trudeau said.

In his reaction, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, advised that the nation must pay close attention to the US-Canada tariff war.

“Nigeria must pay close attention to the Tariff War between USA and Canada and of course a number of North Atlantic Countries. There will be fall outs that will reverberate around the world.

“The WTO will be instrumental in helping to manage the impacts of this seeming new world order.

“There is a lesson in all to these for us as a country. We are witnessing a new movement: America First. Canada First. It’s time for Nigeria First! Let’s put Nigeria first -no matter,” he said.