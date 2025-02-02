Ned Nwoko Left PDP For APC Because Of 2027 Ticket – Oborevwori’s Aide

An aide to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Fred Oghenesivbe, has alleged that Senator Ned Nwoko’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was driven by his fear of not securing the PDP’s governorship ticket in 2027.

Oghenesivbe, who serves as the Director General of the Delta State Orientation and Communication Bureau, made the claim on Sunday in Asaba, while reacting to Nwoko’s defection.

Nwoko officially left the PDP on Friday, submitting a resignation letter to his Ward 8 Chairman in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

In the letter, dated January 30, 2025, the lawmaker cited deep divisions and irreconcilable factionalization as the reason for his exit.

“My decision to resign is, first and foremost, due to the deep divisions and factionalisation within the party. This fragmentation has made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of our people,” Nwoko wrote.

He also described a January 29 altercation among PDP leaders as a clear indication of the party’s worsening internal crisis.

“Just this week, top party functionaries degenerated to the lowest levels, physically fighting one another due to the stated factions, which have become irreconcilable,” he added.

Nwoko assured his supporters that his defection did not change his commitment to Delta North’s progress, stating:

He further stated, “While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I assure all party members and my constituents of my unwavering dedication to statesmanship, unity, and the advancement of Delta North.”

However, Oghenesivbe dismissed Nwoko’s justification for leaving the PDP, arguing that his defection was a calculated move for political survival ahead of 2027.

He said, “Senator Ned Nwoko defected because he is scared of not getting the PDP ticket in 2027. We all knew he would leave the party sooner or later. It is about 2027 politics and securing a ticket to run.

“In Delta today, Senator Nwoko has been disconnected from the PDP structure and has not been working with party leaders in the state. As of today, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is the leader of the PDP in the state, and Senator Nwoko has not been engaging well with the governor.

“So, Nwoko is somehow scared that he may not get the PDP ticket in 2027 because he has misrepresented our party at the national level.”