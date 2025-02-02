Mining, Geoscience Key To Economic Diversification – Nnaji

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has said the government must harness the potential of mining and geoscience in economic diversification policy.

Naija News reports that Nnaji made the call when the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) led by its President, Akinade Olatunji, paid him a courtesy visit, in Abuja, on Friday.

In a statement from the Ministry’s spokesman, Atuora Obed, the Minister called on the Mining and Geosciences Society of Nigeria (NMGS), to partner with the agencies under the Ministry to leverage government programs for scientific and technological development of the country.

He noted the Ministry recognizes the Society’s critical role in economic development, adding that the mining and geosciences field was key to the economic diversification and industrialization of the nation.

“We must strengthen collaboration to integrate cutting-edge technologies for efficiency, safety and economic sustainability of the country,” he said.

Nnaji further emphasized that modernization of the sector can be successfully achieved if the country leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analysis for optimal resource management, renewable energy to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact, as well as advanced geopolitical surveys for improved resource estimation.

He assured the government’s commitment to tackling key industrial challenges by promoting local value addition, reducing raw material exports, and supporting capacity building, research and development (R&D) to drive home-grown solutions in the country.

Earlier, the President of the Society, Professor Olatunji said that the essence of their visit was to collaborate with the Ministry in the areas of innovation, science and technology, and for the socio-economic transformation of the nation.

He highlighted that some mandates of the Society include promoting innovation, creating and sustaining the wealth of the nation through oil and gas, agriculture and extraction of solid minerals for economic advancement of the country.