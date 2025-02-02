Lagos GAC Move To Resolve Obasa’s Impeachment Crisis

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has stepped in to resolve the controversy surrounding the removal of former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Indications emerged over the weekend that GAC members held a crucial closed-door meeting at an undisclosed venue to forge a common front in addressing the crisis.

The GAC is the highest decision-making organ of the APC in Lagos, and its resolutions are binding on party members. The council, led by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, has President Bola Tinubu as its Lifetime Patron.

Obasa’s impeachment on January 13, 2025, over alleged misconduct and financial misappropriation, has caused deep divisions within the Lagos APC, with some party leaders opposing his removal.

Naija News understands that the meeting, which brought together influential APC chieftains, was aimed at restoring unity and preventing further cracks within the party.

APC chieftain, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard at the weekend, said, “The GAC members, based on the directive of Mr. President, Tinubu, have to step in to save the party from sliding into implosion.

“I can tell you on good authority that there is no rancour or division among the GAC members.

“As I speak with you, several underhanded meetings are going on among the members to resolve the issue amicably. The GAC members are on the same page to settle the clash in a family affair manner.

“There are conflict resolution mechanisms in the party to handle such matters. Because it has become expedient to save the party from implosion from polarisation going by some statements already flying in public space within the party ranks.”

Speaking on the plan to suspend Obasa and subject him to probe, he stated, “I don’t think that would happen. APC, as I told you earlier, has a conflict resolution mechanism that will handle it accordingly. That much I can say.”

Also, speaking on chances of Obasa dumping APC for the opposition party, “Again, I don’t see that happening going by Obasa’s pedigree as a die-hard progressive who believes in democratic principles and who has always been Asiwaju’s boy from the days of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Don’t forget, recently, upon his return from abroad, he publicly told his supporters to stay in APC as he has no plans to dump APC. And I want to believe him on that.”