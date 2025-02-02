Kano Gov’t To Spend ₦2.5 Billion On Mass Weddings

The government of Kano State has allocated ₦2.5 billion for mass weddings throughout its 44 Local Government Areas.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Shanono, during the presentation of the state’s ₦719.7 billion budget for the year 2025.

Additionally, Shanono indicated that ₦4 billion has been designated for a free education program, while ₦2.2 billion is allocated for a free school feeding initiative.

He noted that the education sector will receive ₦205.9 billion, accounting for 29 per cent of the overall budget.

The proposed budget, which totals ₦549.1 billion, was submitted to the state House of Assembly. In accordance with legal requirements, the House has engaged in scrutiny, consultations, and public hearings regarding the budget.

It was officially passed into law on Thursday, December 20, 2024, and received the governor’s assent on December 31, 2024.

The approved budget for 2025 amounts to ₦719.7 billion, reflecting an increase of ₦170.6 billion, or 31 per cent, compared to the initial submission by His Excellency to the State House of Assembly.

The total recurrent expenditure is set at ₦262.6 billion, while the total capital expenditure is ₦457 billion.

“The ratio of recurrent to capital expenditure is 36:64. The Budget is higher than 2024 by ₦282,4 billion which represents a 65 per cent increase.

“The approved budget is above the state projected available resources as contained in the 2025 – 2027 Medium Term Expenditure Frameworks, MTEF, due to the improvement of new Sources of Revenue from FAAC as a result of subsidy removal and other capital receipts.

“The total approved Recurrent Revenue for the fiscal year 2025 budget stands at ₦617 billion consisting of ₦85.8 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and ₦531billion expected revenues from Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, as against the 2024 Total recurrent revenue of ₦379.7 billion.

“By extension, the 2025 recurrent revenue is higher than that of the year 2024 by 237 Million, representing an increase of 62.5 per cent. It is equally important to note that the projected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is less than that of 2024 by ₦16 billion, representing 15.8 per cent decrease. Capital receipts for the year 2025 stands at ₦73.7 billion While the Treasury Opening Balance is to the tune of ₦29 billion,” the statement added.