Kaduna Gov, Sani Makes Fresh Appointments

Governor Uba Sani has made some key appointments to his cabinet to enhance service delivery and deepen strategic engagements with the citizens of Kaduna State.

Those appointed include Ado Dogo Audu (Counselor, Political Affairs), Abubakar Shehu Giwa (Special Adviser, Political Affairs) and Ahmad Shehu Haruna (Special Adviser, Economic Matters).

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State, Ibraheem Musa, explained that all the appointments are with immediate effect.

Governor Uba Sani extended his congratulations to the trio on their recent appointments, urging them to collaborate effectively in order to develop and execute innovative programs and projects that will foster citizen engagement in governance and enhance service delivery.

He expressed his hope for divine guidance in their new roles.

The statement reads: “Hon. Ado Dogo Audu, the Conselor, Political Affairs is a highly experienced public servant, consummate politician and successful businessman. A three–term member of the House of Representatives, he served on some important committees and performed creditably. He was Chairman, House Committee on Army (2003 – 2007), Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity (2007 – 2011), and Chairman, Sub–Committee on Foreign Affairs (Asia – Pacific) from 1999 to 2003.

“Audu served as Honourable Commissioner for Water Resources, Kaduna State from 2013 to 2015. He is currently the Managing Director of Minafric Mining Company Limited, Director, Madu Kana Mining Company Limited, and Co – Owner, Narada Mining Company Limited.

“He holds a Diploma in Public Administration. He attended several short courses at the International Institute of Labour, Maryland, United States, and Harboun University, London, UK. He also attended courses on Water Management in Turin, Italy, and Cutting and Polishing in South Korea and Thailand.

“Abubakar Shehu Giwa, the Special Adviser, Political Affairs is a top economist, outstanding administrator, and businessman. He was a two – term Executive Chairman of Giwa Local Government, Kaduna State.

A renowned grassroots political mobilizer, he served as Chairman, Campaign Council, Giwa Local Government, Kaduna State in the 2023 General Elections. He was the Chairman, Campaign Council, Giwa Local Government in the 2019 Presidential and Gubernatorial Elections. In 2015, he served as the Secretary, Welfare Committee, APC Campaign Council, Giwa Local Government.

“Abubakar Shehu Giwa holds a Post – Graduate Diploma in Public Sector Economy from Kaduna State University, Kaduna, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.”

The statement further highlighted the profile of the third appointees, stating: “Ahmad Shehu Haruna, the new Special Adviser, Economic Matters is a financial expert, chartered accountant, and forensic expert who has almost a decade of experience in the financial consulting industry.

“Before his appointment, Ahmad was an Associate Director at Haruna Yahaya & Co. Chartered Accountants, a member of MGI Worldwide, and head of the Lagos Office. He has carried out and led several national and international engagements for public and private sector institutions and companies, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Forensic Audit ordered by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, Financial Statement Audit of NNPCL subsidiaries (KRPC and PPMC), Nigeria Oil and Gas Audit anchored by Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative(NEITI), Financial Statement Audit and Review of DHL Global Forwarding Nigeria Limited, amongst others.

“Similarly, Ahmad led the project team that carried out the Financial Consultancy for the Review of ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) (a subsidiary of ECOWAS) and the AFDB-funded project in Praia, Cape Verde, in September 2023. Ahmad has also provided support to several private entities in Nigeria.

“Ahmad holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) with specialization in finance and investment from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He graduated with Distinction. He also holds another Master’s Degree in Finance (MSc Finance) from the University of Lagos. Ahmad obtained his first degree in Accounting and Finance from Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State. Ahmad is currently doing his PhD in Finance and Business Management at the University of Salford in Manchester, United Kingdom, where he also doubles as an Associate Lecturer in the Salford Business School, taking accounting and finance modules/seminars.

“Ahmad is an accomplished professional with membership in several national and international professional bodies across the globe. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Associate Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW), Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA UK), Associate Member Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria (CITN), and Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria (CFAN) issued by ICAN.

“Ahmad was also nominated as a Regional Coordinating Committee Member of MGI Worldwide in Nairobi, Kenya in 2022 to head the Business and Collaboration Committee across the African region. A position he holds till date. MGI Worldwide is one of the world’s oldest networks of independent audit, tax, accounting and consulting firms. It is a top 20 ranked international accounting network with over 8,000 professionals, accountants, finance and tax experts in some 400 locations in almost 100 countries around the world.”