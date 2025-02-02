“I Can’t Speak For Other Parties” – SDP Chairman Speaks On Collecting ₦50 Million From APC

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam has denied reports that his party collects ₦50 million from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to remain ineffective.

The SDP Chairman maintained that there is no such transaction or agreement between the party and the APC or the federal government.

Gabam gave the denial on Sunday during an interview on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

He stressed that while he can’t speak for other opposition parties, the SDP does not and would not receive such ‘bribe’ from the APC.

He said this in response to a claim by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who said the APC pays paid opposition parties N50m bribe to weaken their leadership ahead of the next election and undermine democracy in Nigeria.

Reacting, the SDP chair said, “It’s not true. For me as SDP, I cannot speak for other political parties. There is no single transaction between SDP, the Federal Government or agent of the Federal Government or representatives of the Federal Government. There is none. Never.

“We are not designed to compromise institutions; we are trying to build institutions. The moment you compromise institutions, you won’t have the audacity to speak because your conscience has been compromised and you have compromised that institution.

“If the government does not want opposition, they can as well amend the constitution so that we can have a one-party system.”