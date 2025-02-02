‘He Was Not Nominated Or Appointed By Governors Forum’ – Osadolor Fires PDP Governors For Rejecting Samuel Anyanwu

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has warned that the directive by PDP governors to implement the Appeal Court’s decision affirming Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary could further destabilize the party.

In an interview with Punch, Osadolor accused the governors of attempting to undermine the party’s leadership, insisting that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the substantive National Secretary.

Naija News reports that the PDP Governors’ Forum had on Friday endorsed Ude-Okoye as National Secretary, a move that has sparked fresh tensions within the party.

Reacting to the development, Osadolor insisted that Ayanwu’s position remains valid, arguing that the governors have no constitutional power to remove him.

“Well, Senator Samuel Anyanwu still remains the substantive secretary of the PDP. He was not nominated or appointed by the governors’ forum. He is a product of the National Convention,” Osadolor stated.

He further clarified that the only way to remove an NWC member is through death or resignation, neither of which has occurred.

“Since neither of these has happened, he remains the National Secretary,” he added.

‘Also weighing in on the leadership tussle, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, cautioned that opposing influential figures like Nyesom Wike could have serious consequences for the PDP.

Odeyemi advised the governors to explore a political solution, rather than taking actions that could deepen internal divisions.

He stated, “I think the whole situation boils down to the legal interpretation of the Appeal Court ruling and the status of execution. The layman’s understanding of appeal is that the status quo remains. If the governors now decide, in their wisdom, to recognise Okoye despite Anyanwu’s appeal, I believe that rather than solving the problem, we are creating more issues for the country.

“I would have expected both Anyanwu and Okoye to be invited by the governors. Of course, they have the power to do that. This is more about politics, persuasion, and appeal than about recognising one against the other because Anyanwu is like a masquerade dancing in public or in the marketplace. Even though the drummer may not be visible, there are definitely people supporting him.

“I think it is the governors’ wisdom to consider the situation carefully. They should think about the drummer, the dancer, and the person they want to take over, which is Okoye. They should bring all of them into a meeting and see if they can achieve peace, rather than recognising just one.”