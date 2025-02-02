Fubara, Wike’s Supporters Didn’t Clash, Police Clears Air On Reported Gun Attack In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has denied claims circulating on social media regarding a gunfight at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt involving opposing factions.

Reports in the media earlier suggested that a shootout occurred between supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and those aligned with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the PDP state secretariat.

Naija News reports that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, however, issued a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening, asserting that the claims were both inaccurate and misleading, propagated by individuals seeking to incite unrest.

Iringe-Koko cautioned those disseminating false information to refrain from exacerbating political tensions and creating unnecessary anxiety.

The statement said: “The Rivers State Police Command is aware of a recent news report circulating across various online news platforms, alleging a gun duel between conflicting political groups at the PDP Secretariat on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

“We wish to categorically inform the general public that this report is entirely false and misleading. At no point was such an incident reported to or witnessed by the Police.

“Personnel of the Rivers State Police Command are strategically deployed across key locations in the state, and our officers were promptly dispatched to the PDP Secretariat.

“Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the report was a false alarm, raised by mischief makers and troublemakers with the intent to cause panic.

The Rivers State Police Command issues a stern warning to individuals or groups engaged in disseminating false information, urging them to refrain from exacerbating political tensions and causing unwarranted unrest.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state, and we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order, while securing lives and property.

“We call on the public to disregard such baseless rumors and trust in the professionalism and dedication of the Police in maintaining peace within the state,” the statement added.