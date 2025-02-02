‘Forget About Grand Plot Against Wike, Can They Succeed?’ – Igwe

A former member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe, has accused governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being responsible for the deepening leadership crisis within the party.

Igwe, who represented Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, faulted the governors’ handling of internal affairs, stating that they were behaving as though they were above the law.

Speaking on the ongoing turmoil within the main opposition party, Igwe, in an interview with Punch, insisted that the governors were fueling division rather than resolving the crisis.

While insisting that the court had ordered a stay of execution on the issue between Ude-Okoye and Anyanwu, he said, “What is the position of the court? We cannot go against what the court says because we are not a lawless people.

“The court granted a stay of execution. So, the governors are not the court because the court has a position. We are all waiting for the position of the court. Ude-Okoye too depends on the court. So, if the court has said something, why would the governors want to go against it to say it is Ude-Okoye they want?

“So, the governors are the cause of the crisis in the PDP because they don’t respect the law. They feel they are above the law, but they are not.”

On the alleged plot to prevent Wike from making key decisions in the PDP, Igwe, another loyalist of the FCT minister, maintained that Wike remained a force to reckon with in the party.

He added, “Forget about whether there is a grand plot against Wike or not, can they succeed? So, the position of the court is what is standing. The governors should respect the law.

“All of them are products of law because if the Supreme Court did not affirm their elections, they wouldn’t be there. So,why are they playing demi-god?”

However, a reliable source within the NWC who spoke with Punch stated that the governors acted in the party’s best interest.

The source insisted that the governors did not violate any laws, noting that the party did not appeal the matter.

He stated, “The governors did not violate any laws in their actions. As a key organ of the party, their decisions and directives are made with the best interests of the PDP in mind.”