Edun, JP Morgan Discuss Nigeria’s Investment Potential

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said Nigeria’s economy is recording significant growth.

Naija News reports that Edun stated this on Friday when he hosted a delegation from JP Morgan, led by its West Africa Head, Dapo Olagunju.

In a statement by the Ministry’s spokesman, Mohammed Manga, the visit was part of a fact-finding trip organized by JP Morgan, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and economic strategies in the country.

The delegation, which included major investors with significant holdings in Nigeria’s Eurobonds and local securities, was part of an exploratory visit organized by JP Morgan for a diverse group of international institutional investors seeking insights into the nation’s economic landscape.

During the discussions, Edun highlighted “Nigeria’s recent economic milestones, including a successful Eurobond transaction completed without a roadshow, thanks to strong global investor engagement.”

He emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment through strategic international engagements and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to market-driven reforms.

Edun also pointed to key developments in the energy sector, including new “agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) aimed at expanding electricity access to 400,000 Nigerians in the first instance.”

He further told the delegation that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was implementing orthodox monetary policies while the government worked to boost agricultural production and stabilize food prices.