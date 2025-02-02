‘Donald Trump’s Harsh Policies Are Blessing To Nigeria In Disguise’ – APC Chieftain

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Bola Babarinde, has asserted that United States President Donald Trump’s perceived stringent policies are a blessing to Nigeria and the African continent.

He urged the Nigerian government and other African nations to use the US government’s unfriendly actions as a catalyst for development across the continent.

Naija News reports that Babarinde made this remark in a statement issued and made available to the media on Sunday, February 2.

He emphasized that the anticipated deportation of Africans, particularly Nigerians residing illegally in the United States, should be viewed as an opportunity for Nigeria to reevaluate its strategy regarding diaspora engagement.

Babarinde further noted that this situation presents a chance to motivate returning individuals to actively participate in the nation’s development.

Additionally, he urged the Federal Government to prioritize the advancement of domestic sectors, such as the automobile industry, and to promote local manufacturing and vehicle assembly.

He also advocated for increased investment in agricultural research, infrastructure, and technology to enhance productivity and ensure food security.

“There is no doubt that the U.S. government had been providing aid to African countries, but it was with strings attached.

“However, for Nigeria to turn the harsh American government policies to blessings, the government should embrace diaspora engagement.

“Government, through the Diaspora Commission, should develop programmes to support returning citizens, while the deportees should be provided with resources and opportunities to integrate into the economy.

“The deportees can also contribute to national development. The government should also engage medical research institutions by encouraging the development of indigenous treatments and drugs,

“This will reduce reliance on foreign medications and promote self-sufficiency.

“Investment in quality education, infrastructure, information communication technology and homegrown governance should be looked into.

“By focusing on these areas, Nigeria can transform the challenges posed by Trump’s policies into opportunities for growth, development and self-sufficiency,” he said.