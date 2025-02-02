Donald Trump Wants To Become A Dictator Or Life President – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that the United States President, Donald Trump, wants to become a life president or turn into a dictator.

Okonkwo said Trump is already decapitating democratic institutions in the country that will obstruct him from achieving his aim and is looking at staying in office beyond the constitutionally allowed limit.

According to the former Labour Party chieftain, Trump is already showing readiness to continue his presidency after his second term in office, except measures are taken to truncate such moves.

Naija News reports Okonkwo made the submission in a post on Sunday via his account on the X platform.

“Gradually, Trump wants to transform America into Trump’s country by decapitating democratic institutions that will obstruct him or hinder him from transitioning from a President to a dictator or life President.

“He has not hidden his admiration for dictators like Putin, Kim, and Xi of Russia, North Korea, and China, who have subdued their people under inhumane conditions in order to achieve complete domination over them and govern them for life. Trump is already signalling his readiness, if allowed, to continue his presidency after the second term in office. Mark his words, “I think I’m not allowed to run again. I’m not sure”.

“He first fired this salvo immediately after he was reelected into office during his address to the Republican members of Congress. He told them that this might be his last term in office unless they did something about it.”

Naija News recalls Trump was inaugurated on 20th January as the 47th president of the United States of America. He had earlier served as the nation’s 45th president between 2017 and 2021.