‘Common Sense Dictates It’ – Buhari’s Former Minister Supports Sharia Panel In Southwest

A former Minister of Communications during the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari, Adebayo Shittu, has thrown his weight behind the agitation for the establishment of Sharia panels in southwest states.

Shittu submitted that those against the planned establishment of Sharia panels are simply ignorant of the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.

Speaking during a TV interview on the controversy which has enveloped the plans to set up Sharia panels in southwest states and the opposition from some stakeholders, Shittu held that the law allows for such panels.

Using Lagos as an example, the former lawmaker said the state has had active Sharia panels for over ten years without any problem, and argued that the panel would only apply to Muslims while those who practice other religions have nothing to fear.

He argued further that it makes common sense that any contract made legal through the Sharia law should also be rendered otherwise through the Sharia law and not customary laws.

The former Minister urged the Muslim Community in affected states to take the government or people trying to stop the setting up of the panels to court.

He said, “In Yorubaland, whether governors or the so-called Yoruba activists, their problem is ignorance of the constitution of Nigeria.

“Sharia is about fundamental human rights in relation to religion. The constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

“What is the sense of two Muslims going to get married in the mosque under Sharia Law, when they want to divorce, you ask them to go to a Customary Court which may be completely made up of even Christians, animists or people who do not understand the law under which these people got married.

“Common sense dictates that the law under which you married should be the one to be used in deciding on your divorce In Oyo State, there has been a Sharia Panel and in Lagos State for more than 10 years. What crisis has it caused to anybody? Has any Christian or non-Muslims been drafted to a Sharia Court?

“These constitutional fundamental religious rights are inherent in you as a human being whether in Ekiti or anywhere, people have a right to determine under which law they manage their affairs. I expect the Muslim Community in those states would take the government or people trying to disturb their peace to court.”