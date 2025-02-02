Businessman Escapes Death, Undergoes Surgery To Expel Cocaine Stuck In Stomach As NDLEA Intercepts Skunk From Ghana [Photos]

A 59-year-old businessman, Chijioke Nnanna Igbokwe, narrowly escaped death after undergoing an exploratory laparotomy to remove 57 out of 81 pellets of cocaine that remained lodged in his stomach for seven days following his ingestion of the illicit substance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe was apprehended by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) during the inward clearance of passengers arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

A body scan conducted upon his arrival revealed illicit drugs inside his system, prompting his immediate transfer into NDLEA custody for excretion observation.

Investigations revealed that Igbokwe, who claims to be a clothing trader in Arena, Oshodi, Lagos, departed Lagos on January 22 for Addis Ababa, where he ingested 81 wraps of cocaine the following day. His mission was to transport the consignment to Beirut, Lebanon in exchange for a fee of $3,000. However, upon arrival in Beirut, he was denied entry for failing to meet the $2,000 minimum financial requirement for entry. Consequently, he was deported back to Addis Ababa, where he attempted but failed to excrete the drugs before proceeding to Lagos on January 25 with the substances still inside him. NDLEA officers intercepted him upon arrival on January 26.

After five days of observation, only 24 pellets were expelled despite initial medical interventions at NDLEA’s medical facility and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja. Due to the life-threatening risk posed by the remaining pellets, coupled with pre-existing medical conditions, Igbokwe was admitted to a tertiary hospital. His wife and brother signed the necessary consent forms on Thursday, January 30, allowing doctors to proceed with exploratory laparotomy surgery to remove the remaining 57 pellets from his stomach.

In total, 81 pellets of cocaine with a gross weight of 1.943 kilograms were recovered from Igbokwe’s body.

Additional Drug Interceptions in Lagos

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Lagos intercepted a 2,000-kilogram consignment of Ghanaian Loud, a strain of cannabis produced in Ghana, at Lekki Beach on Wednesday, January 29.

Two suspects, Sunday Awoyede and Christopher Cletus, were caught attempting to load the consignment into a truck. They, along with the seized drugs and vehicle, were immediately taken into custody.

Additionally, on the same day, another suspect, Lawal Idris Olasunkanmi, was arrested with 55 kilograms of skunk during a raid in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Nationwide Anti-Drug Sensitization Efforts

Across the country, NDLEA continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign with sensitization lectures and advocacy visits to worship centers, schools, workplaces, palaces, and communities. Notable engagements included:

Grand Light Model School, Ata Udosung, Akwa Ibom

Community Grammar School, Iganna, Iwajowa LGA, Oyo State

Ebute Afuye Primary School, Epe, Lagos State

Akwakuma Girls Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State

Federal Government College, Kebbe, Sokoto State

A visit by the Kogi State NDLEA Command to Attah of Igala, HRH Mathew Opaluwa Oguche, at his palace in Idah.

NDLEA Chairman’s Warning to Drug Traffickers

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), commended the MMIA Strategic Command for their vigilance and professionalism in handling Igbokwe’s case.

He also praised the Lagos State Strategic Command for blocking the large shipment of skunk from entering the country.

Marwa warned individuals involved in drug trafficking that they are not only endangering the lives of others but also putting themselves at grave risk.

He further acknowledged the dedicated efforts of NDLEA officers nationwide in their commitment to drug supply reduction, public sensitization, and community advocacy programs under WADA.

