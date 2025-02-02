Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 2nd February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1630 and sell at N1640 on Saturday 1st February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1630 Selling Rate N1640

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate N1517 Lowest Rate N1490

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has declared that the policy intervention of the apex bank prevented Nigeria’s inflation from surging to 42.81% by December 2024.

Cardoso also revealed that the CBN would stick to orthodox monetary policies to tame inflation in 2025.

According to him, the diaspora remittances would rise to ₦31.79tn when fourth-quarter figures for 2024 are released.

Naija News reports the CBN Governor made the disclosures in Abuja on Thursday at the 2025 Monetary Policy Forum.

He further noted that throughout 2024, the CBN implemented bold policy measures across six Monetary Policy Committee meetings, including raising the Monetary Policy Rate by 875 basis points to 27.50 per cent, increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio for Other Depository Corporations by 1,750 basis points to 50.00 per cent, and adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR.