At Least 30 Die In Tragic Road Accident In Ondo

At least 30 people reportedly died in a tragic road accident that occurred on the Benin-Ore-Ijebu Ode Expressway in the Onipetesi community, located within the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Saturday evening.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the victims were engulfed in flames following a head-on collision between two buses, which subsequently caught fire.

Confirming the tragic incident in a statement on Sunday, the Ondo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, stated that initial investigations indicated that one of the vehicles was travelling against the traffic flow.

The FRSC commander urged all motorists to exercise caution while driving on the expressway and to follow traffic rules and regulations strictly.

He said, “Thirty people lost their lives in the accident. Twenty-eight persons were burnt beyond recognition, while two initially survived but later died on their way to the hospital.”

According to Punch, an eyewitness reported that the accident occurred when two commercial buses collided and caught fire, leaving no survivors.

“We were nearby when we heard a very loud sound. On reaching the scene, we saw two vehicles that had collided, already burning, while some people inside were struggling to escape.

“Shortly after, FRSC officers arrived at the scene and rushed the only two survivors to the hospital. However, we later learnt that they also died,” the eyewitness said.