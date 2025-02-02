Arsenal Humiliate Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Arsenal triumphed over reigning champions Manchester City with a decisive 5-1 victory, narrowing the gap at the top of the Premier League to six points on Sunday, February 2.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard opened the scoring just two minutes into the match, taking advantage of some unfortunate defending from Manchester City.

Although Erling Haaland found the back of the net early in the second half to level the match, Arsenal quickly regained control. Thomas Partey’s deflected shot put Arsenal back in the lead before teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrated his debut goal for the club.

Kai Havertz added to the excitement with a well-placed finish during a swift counterattack, while substitute Ethan Nwaneri capped off the game with a superb curling shot in the dying moments.

With this victory, Arsenal now sit with 50 points from 24 matches, just six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played one game fewer. Meanwhile, Manchester City find themselves in fourth place, trailing with 41 points from the same number of matches.

The match carried an emotional weight for Arsenal, who felt the impact of a previous late equalizer by City in September. Haaland’s actions during that encounter had left a mark on the Gunners, which was evident in their driven performance this time around.

City, currently undergoing a transition phase, struggled to find their rhythm, highlighting a lack of cohesion amidst the changes within the squad. This performance raises questions about their Champions League aspirations, while Arsenal maintain a faint hope in the title race.

The Gunners have now gone unbeaten in their last five encounters with City, marking a significant turnaround from their previous record against Pep Guardiola’s side.