‘Are These The Clowns People Are Taking Serious To Rule This Country Again’ – APC Mocks PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a political platform on the verge of extinction, blaming its persistent leadership crisis for its declining relevance.

The APC also urged Nigerians to reject the PDP, warning against a return to what it described as the rot left behind during the opposition party’s 16 years in power.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, the National Publicity Director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, said, “Nigeria was still suffering from the rot of the 16-year misrule of the PDP. That party is gone. Are these the clowns people are taking seriously to rule this country again? Believe me, this is just the beginning. We at the APC are enjoying the entertainment.

“The party is not good at managing anything, including itself. What is happening has shown that God came to the rescue of Nigerians by pushing them out of power

“There are more to come if you go into the nitty-gritty of the problems in that party. They should come and learn how to play politics in our APC Progressive Institute set up by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje. They will be taught how to play politics without bitterness.”

When reminded that many critics of President Bola Tinubu had alleged APC’s involvement in the PDP and other opposition parties’ crisis, Ibrahim said, “How is the APC responsible for the crisis that is happening at Wadata Plaza (PDP headquarters in Abuja)? We are not even staying close. So, how can they blame us for their woes? What does APC have to do with having two different secretaries and two chairmen or whatever they seem to have?

“They simply don’t know how to administer anything and they cannot. Who among the protestants is a card-carrying member of the APC? Who among the people causing the crisis is claiming allegiance to APC? None. It is within them.”