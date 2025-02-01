Your Presence In Atiku Camp Makes Me Want To Vomit – Igbokwe Tells Kwankwaso, Amaechi, Aregbesola, Fayemi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has expressed disgust over the presence of some politicians in the camp of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

He urged former ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, and Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to return to the APC.

Speaking via a post on his X account, the APC chieftain stated that seeing these men in the camp of Atiku makes him want to “vomit”.

According to Igbokwe: “Good morning, everyone, especially our APC faithful supporters across Nigeria. I want HE Amaechi, HE Fayemi, HE Aregbeshola, HE Kwankwaso and others to move back to APC. Seeing them in Atiku’s camp makes me to want to vomit.”

Meanwhile, Igbokwe, has defended former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, recalling his legal challenge against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ex-Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over allegedly fraudulent monetary policies aimed at President Bola Tinubu.

Igbokwe highlighted that during the run-up to the 2023 presidential election, El-Rufai took legal action against Emefiele, accusing him of implementing financial policies designed to obstruct Tinubu’s victory.

Emefiele’s controversial monetary policies, particularly the naira redesign, were widely criticized for causing economic hardship and were perceived by some as a deliberate attempt to sabotage Tinubu’s campaign.

Recently, El-Rufai has drawn criticism within the APC after expressing disillusionment with the party, claiming it has strayed from its founding principles.

He also lamented that key APC organs had not convened in the last two years.

Defending El-Rufai, Igbokwe took to Facebook to dismiss negative narratives about the former governor, stating: “Do not tell me negative things about El-Rufai. I do not dwell on negativities. I dwell on positive things.

“Where were you when he courageously headed to court to challenge Emefiele’s fraudulent monetary policy that was targeted at PBAT?

“Emefiele’s monetary policy was targeted at PBAT. The major progenitors of the fraudulent banking policy are from a particular zone called SS. The plot failed woefully.”