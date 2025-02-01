Why Are You Oppressing This Young Boy? – Nollywood Actor, Stanley, Ontop Accuses Naira Marley Of Lil Smart’s Disappearance

Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Stanley Ontop, has accused Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, of being responsible for the sudden disappearance of singer Lil Smart.

Naija News reports that Stanley’s allegation comes barely two months after Lil Smart raised an alarm online over an alleged threat to his life.

In a worrisome post on December 9, 2024, Lil Smart asked the public to hold Naira Marley and Zinoleesky accountable should anything happen to him.

Days after the incident, Lil Smart revealed that he had officially submitted his petition against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky to the police and was awaiting justice from the legal system.

However, in a new development, Stanley Ontop, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, alleged that Lil Smart had been illegally arrested over five days ago in Lagos.

The movie star questioned why Naira Marley and Zinoleesky were oppressing Lil Smart and demanded his immediate release.

He wrote: “@lilsmart has been arrested by unknown persons in Lagos. Why una Dey stress this boy for God’s sake? You guys arrested him for 5 days now and refused to disclose his location.

“@nairamarleyworld and @zinoleesky, wetin Dey sup? Let it not be what I’m thinking. Why are you guys oppressing this young boy for God’s sake? Free Lil Smart. Free Lil Smart.”