Victor Boniface Insists He Is Focused On Leverkusen After Failed Move To Al Nassr

Nigeria international forward, Victor Boniface, has expressed his unwavering commitment to Bayer Leverkusen, despite a recent transfer opportunity to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr not materializing.

Victor Boniface was a target for Al Nassr, but the club ultimately decided to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Durán in a significant €77 million deal, which shifted their focus away from Boniface.

Negotiations for Boniface were actively progressing, with a Saudi delegation present in Germany to finalize terms. However, the unexpected decision to pursue Durán ended their interest in the Nigerian international.

Had Boniface moved to Al Nassr, he could have seen his annual salary rise from €2 million to an impressive €15 million. Nonetheless, in an interview with SportsBoom, Boniface emphasized that he remains unfazed by such figures.

“Transfer rumours are a normal part of football. While it’s certainly flattering to be linked with big clubs, my primary focus is entirely on Bayer Leverkusen,” he stated.

“There have been various calculations, but I truly enjoy playing here and am dedicated to giving my best for the team. Whatever the future holds will unfold in its own time, but for now, my priority is to help Leverkusen meet our objectives.”

Having joined Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 for €20 million, Boniface recently extended his contract until 2029, positioning him among the club’s top earners.

Now, he is eager to refocus on the Bundesliga, where he aims to reclaim his status as Leverkusen’s first-choice striker under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

Boniface enjoyed a remarkable debut season, contributing 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances, leading the club to a historic Bundesliga and German Cup double.

However, this season has presented challenges due to injuries. He made only 15 appearances and scored eight goals before a thigh issue sidelined him in November 2024.