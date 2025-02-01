Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 1st February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 1st February, 2025

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to resist the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which affirmed the proscription of IPOB and its designation as a terrorist organisation.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal upheld an order by Justice Abdu Kafarati of the Federal High Court, Abuja, proscribing IPOB and designating it a terrorist organisation.

Reacting to the development, Kanu stated that the court’s ruling would be challenged within the ambit of the law, as the judgment did not pass the “muster of the Nigerian Constitution and the statutes pertinent to it.”

Kanu argued that the order of proscription by the Federal High Court was obtained through an ex parte application by the Federal Government rather than through a hearing on notice by a judge-in-chambers, as prescribed by law.

He made this known during his routine meeting with his legal team, led by lead counsel Aloy Ejimakor, at the Department of State Services, DSS facility in Abuja.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date to begin registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that the registration, initially set for January 31, will begin on Monday, February 3, 2025.

This shift is due to necessary updates to the Board’s registration processes following the suspension of some law programs at specific universities, as reported by the Council for Legal Education.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that these adjustments would ensure the smooth implementation of the registration system.

Benjamin also stated that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had been discovered using misleading practices to gain approval.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abba Abubakar Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The appointment was made public in a statement on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the appointment, effective from January 23, 2025, is for an initial term of four years.

Naija News understands Aliyu has been acting as the agency’s managing director since March 2024 until his appointment.

He has over 20 years of experience in energy and organisational development in the private and public sectors. He has played key leadership roles in the on-grid and off-grid power sectors, as well as the water resources and transportation sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

In his previous roles, Aliyu has served as the head of the Project Management Unit at the Nigeria Electrification Project, General Manager of Corporate Services, Projects, and Research, and Deputy General Manager at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET).

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has stated that he remains committed to the unity of Nigeria as political parties make plans for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that as the 2027 general elections approach, political associates of former military president General Ibrahim Babangida are reorganizing with a renewed emphasis on national unity and development.

During a courtesy visit from The Nigerian Project, a new political movement to his residence in Hilltop, Minna, Babangida, reaffirmed his strong conviction in a united and thriving Nigeria and national reforms.

The former military leader stressed that a fragmented nation cannot achieve significant progress.

Reiterating his position on the indivisibility of Nigeria, the former president urged citizens to remain loyal to the nation and its leadership.

He advocated for inclusive governance that enables citizens to voice their opinions, participate in discussions, and witness the implementation of policies aimed at the country’s advancement.

The lawmaker representing the Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwoko, in his resignation letter, attributed his departure to deep divisions and factionalization within the PDP, which he described as irreconcilable and detrimental to governance.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of PDP Ward 8, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, Nwoko formally announced his resignation.

“I write to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party I have proudly served as a foundation member since 1999,” the letter read.

He lamented the worsening internal crises within the party, stating that recent physical altercations between top party functionaries on January 29 highlighted the depth of disunity.

“Just this week, top party functionaries descended to the lowest levels by physically fighting among themselves due to these irreconcilable factions,” he noted.

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, has warned political parties and individuals against working with the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Odinkalu made the remark after former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, lambasted El-Rufai over his recent political remarks attacking President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Sani claimed that the ex-governor practised tyranny while in power and expressed surprise that El-Rufai now preaches democracy after leaving office.

El-Rufai recently attacked Tinubu’s government and accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of abandoning its founding principles and promoting poor leadership.

Despite the response from the APC government, El-Rufia doubled down on his attacks, insisting that he would still criticize the current administration if he were part of Tinubu’s cabinet.

Elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has attributed the unresolved crisis in the party to the national convention in 2022.

He accused the then-national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of orchestrating the problem in the PDP, saying they disrupted the party’s zoning arrangement.

He explained that he temporarily supported the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to spite Atiku because the the party’s top positions were zoned to the northern region.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, George, however, stated that he later fell out with Wike when he realised they wanted to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

“The presidential candidate went to the northern zone, and the chairman of the party also went to the same zone; we said no, it can’t happen like this.

“That was the basis of the party’s crisis. I didn’t just jump ship to be with Wike or Atiku; I had meetings with both of them and Ayu; they disrupted the system,” he said.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ayekooto Akindele, has alleged that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is bitter against his former principal, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that his statement followed Amaechi’s recent comment placing former President, Olusegun Obasanjo ahead of other previous Nigerian leaders.

Amaechi said Obasanjo was the last Nigerian leader to foster a thriving middle class, emphasizing that no administration since then has successfully maintained a stable economic bridge between the wealthy and the poor.

Amaechi made this statement during a two-day event in Abuja, themed “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity.”

Akindele, a core supporter of President Bola Tinubu, in a post via his official Facebook page on Friday, alleged that Amaechi may be bitter over Buhari’s failure to endorse him during the APC presidential primary election in 2022.

According to Ayekooto, despite Amaechi’s infrastructural efforts in Buhari’s home town, Daura, the immediate past president failed to impose the former Governor of Rivers State on the ruling party.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has mandated the immediate retirement of all senior police officers who have exceeded 35 years of service or are over 60.

Naija News reports that this directive comes amid debates surrounding the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who recently turned 60.

However, the Nigeria Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation have maintained that Egbetokun’s continued stay in office is legally justified.

In a statement issued on Friday, PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed that the commission reviewed its 2017 policy, which previously allowed officers to use their enlistment date instead of their initial appointment date.

The PSC has now reversed this decision, aligning with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement once an officer reaches either 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

He further explained that the commission reconsidered its 2017 stance after determining it was inconsistent with public service regulations regarding length of service and retirement.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been elected as the new chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum.

Naija News reports that Buni’s emergence as leader was confirmed during the forum’s 5th meeting, where he was entrusted with the role for a two-year tenure.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Buni expressed gratitude to his fellow governors and delegates for the confidence placed in him.

He pledged to work closely with development partners and stakeholders to drive meaningful progress in the region.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.