Those Who Used Thugs To Invade PDP Secretariat Acted Shamelessly – Bode George Fumes

Elder statesman and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has stated that the party is heading to disaster in 2027 unless it unites and sanctions those destroying the party.

He stated this on Friday while reacting to the invasion of the party’s national secretariat by thugs.

Addressing newsmen, George lamented that it was sacrilegious that thugs were hired to enter the party premises to unleash mayhem, disrupting the 79th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

His words: “As a dedicated life member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) representing the Upper Chamber and embodying the moral compass of our party, I feel compelled to sound the alarm in a matter requiring urgent attention. What happened on Wednesday during the 79th meeting of this August body in Abuja is despicable, horrific, inhuman, wicked and unheard of. The individuals who orchestrated the use of thugs to invade our Party Secretariat acted shamelessly and this action must be condemned by all of us who value democracy.

“Enough of this arrant nonsense. We found ourselves in our current situation due to a self-inflicted crisis. We should bury our individual ambition now and not allow the PDP to crumble. Elders of the party should tell those funny characters to calm down. As leaders, we must not allow anybody to destroy our party because PDP is the only true national party. The APC is just a mere congregation of strange bed fellows.”

Speaking on the state of the nation, the PDP leader urged President Bola Tinubu to address the economic challenges facing Nigeria.

He said: “My message to Tinubu is very clear: Nigerians are hungry and angry. This is the time, as the Commander in Chief and the Chief Driver of the economy, to do something about the economic malaise in our country. You must alleviate the suffering of the people now.

“There is no separate market for APC and PDP members. All Nigerians go to the same market. Everybody is feeling the anti-people policies of this government. Bola Tinubu must pause today and reflect: are people benefiting from the policies of my administration?

“When he came in 2023, a litre of petrol was less than N200 and in the exchange rate market, Naira was less than N800 to a dollar. What do we have today? What exactly is the economic policy of this administration? President Tinubu, Nigerians demand a quick answer to this important question.

“Finally, my concern is this: What will happen to our country if this wind of the New World Order blows across our Nation. With the Francophone Countries surrounding us with political instability and a big quarrel with France their colonial master, are we ready to remain stable and be strong? Let’s start this discussion now as a stitch in time saves nine.”