Teenager Accused Of Poisoning Five With Pepper Soup Breaks Silence

A teenager, Aisha Suleiman, wrongly accused of poisoning five people with pepper soup, has opened up on her ordeal.

Speaking In an interview with ITV Radio after she was cleared of all her charges, Suleiman recounted the events that led to her near-lynching and subsequent arrest.

She explained that tensions arose after she ended her relationship with her boyfriend and denied ever cooking pepper soup for anyone.

According to Suleiman, her ex-boyfriend’s father barred her from visiting their home, and on the day of the incident, she was in a different location while the deaths occurred in Afashio.

Naija News reports that the accusation against Aisha was sparked by a social media post that shared her photo and claimed she poisoned her boyfriend and four of his friends.

The post went viral, and an angry mob confronted Aisha, publicly humiliating and tying her up.

The mob doused her with petrol, ready to set her ablaze, but authorities intervened just in time.

She was arrested and charged in court, but human rights activists intervened and pushed for a thorough investigation.

The investigation revealed that the victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator fumes, not from pepper soup poisoning.

Aisha was subsequently cleared of all charges.