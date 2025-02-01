‘Point To What Government Has Done That Is Yahoo-Related’ – APC Tells Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back at the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his recent comments accusing the Tinubu-led government of harbouring more ‘Yahoo boys’ than those being arrested for fraud.

Obi made the statement last week Saturday while delivering a keynote address at the fourth graduation ceremony of Nexford University, where he alleged that Nigeria was at the mercy of corrupt government officials.

Reacting to Obi’s remarks, the APC National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, described his statements as wild and unsubstantiated, adding that they reflect the conduct of an irresponsible opposition figure.

The APC chieftain, in an interview with Punch, criticized Obi for what he called a desperate attempt to remain relevant, arguing that true opposition leaders engage in constructive criticism, not reckless statements.

He said, “You cannot just make wild allegations or accusations without substantiation. If you say there is Yahoo Yahoo in government, let him point to what the government has done that is Yahoo-related to warrant that accusation. You cannot just wake up from your dream and make wild accusations that make you look ridiculous and irresponsible.

“I think Obi and LP simply don’t understand the meaning of opposition. Opposition is supposed to be checkmating the activities programmes and policies of the government. They are supposed to criticise constructively where they feel the government is derailing.

“But when the opposition becomes reckless and clueless in their accusations, they are beginning to lose sight of why they are in the opposition. The reason you find yourself in the opposition is because you either failed to prepare or you did not prepare to win.”