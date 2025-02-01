Ohanaeze Ndigbo Slams Amaechi Over Call For Nigerians To Snatch Power From Tinubu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has berated the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the remark against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that Amaechi while speaking in Abuja at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, said Nigerian politicians often resort to stealing and killing to win elections and remain in power.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, those thinking that President Tinubu will hand over power to them in the 2027 election are wasting their time.

However, Ohanaeze, in a statement issued by the Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in Kaduna on Saturday, denounced Amaechi’s rhetoric as a threat to democracy, peace, and civility.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that Amaechi’s calls for brutal force to snatch power from Tinubu in 2027 were deemed alarming and divisive, emphasizing that the Igbo people would never endorse any political conspiracy to undermine the legitimacy of an elected President.

Furthermore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo backed the stance of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, who urged Amaechi to cease inciting the populace.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation reiterated its unwavering allegiance to President Tinubu and commitment to fostering peace, stability, and fruitful governance in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Amaechi’s outrageous call for Nigerians to resort to ‘brutal force’ in an attempt to snatch power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by 2027 starkly contravenes the principles of civility, democracy, and peace that we hold dear.

“Amaechi’s equally disconcerting assertion that politicians must be willing to ‘steal, maim, and kill’ to retain power not only diminishes the dignity of our political discourse but also poses a dire threat to the very fabric of our society.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the reckless and incendiary comments made by Chibuike Amaechi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is essential to declare firmly that the Ndigbo will never endorse any political conspiracy aimed at undermining the legitimacy of an elected President.

“We unequivocally lend our support to the position articulated by the Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle.

“We echo his urgent call for Mr. Amaechi to retract his divisive statements and cease from further inciting the populace, lest he face the inevitable repercussions of his actions.

“Our resolve is steadfast, as we remain committed to fostering peace, stability, and fruitful governance in Nigeria.

“Let it be said that the aspirations of the Igbo people align with a future predicated upon legitimate leadership, respect for democratic processes, and a shared vision for a prosperous Nigeria.”