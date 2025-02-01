‘Obasanjo Was More Interested In His Stability Than Bola Ige’s Death’ – Bisi Akande

A former interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bisi Akande, has disclosed that ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was not keen on the death of Nigeria’s former Attorney General of the Federation, Bola Ige.

Naija News reports that Akande, during an interview on Edmund Obilo’s podcast, ‘State Affairs’, insisted that Ige did not make a mistake by joining Obasanjo’s administration because he had the blessing of Afenifere and the defunct Alliance for Democracy, AD.

The former Governor of Osun State said a friend, Oluwole Rotimi, warned that Ige might die if he resigned from Obasanjo’s administration.

He said, “One evening, he called me and said he was going to resign from this government tomorrow. It was sudden, and I said, ‘Please sir, I will come back to you.’ I called Oluwole Rotimi, and this is what your friend told me: that he was going to resign from Obasanjo’s government tomorrow.

“He asked me to advise him not to resign because if he does, he is likely going to die—he said that to me on the phone. I called Uncle (Ige) and begged him not to resign.

“He said he had talked to Wole Soyinka and Bola Tinubu, and both of them said he should resign. But I said, ‘Don’t. You can go to Obasanjo, tell him what you are angry about, and if he doesn’t want you anymore, here is your letter.’

“Since he was resigning from his government, I think he stopped trusting him.”

When asked who killed Bola Ige, Akande asserted that the government was responsible for the death.

He added, “I don’t know. He was killed in Oyo State while I was ruling in Osun State. The government killed him (Bola Ige). It was a state murder.

“Lam Adesina, who was the Chief Security Officer of Oyo State then, went to court, and Ladoja withdrew the case from court. He might know more and be able to tell you.

“It was the government that killed him, and the government can kill anybody.

“Obasanjo wasn’t keen about Ige’s death; he was more interested in the stability of himself.”