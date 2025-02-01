NPFL Updates: Abdullahi Moves To Plateau United, Shooting Stars Coach Expresses Confidence

Yusuf Abdullahi has successfully joined Plateau United in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on loan from Kano Pillars, marking a new chapter in his career.

The talented 19-year-old winger looks to make a significant impact after finding it challenging to secure a regular spot at NPFL former champions, Kano Pillars, where he made two appearances.

He is set to debut for Plateau United on Sunday in the upcoming matchday 22 clash against Shooting Stars, which will provide him with an exciting opportunity to showcase his skills.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars’ technical adviser, Gbenga Ogunbote, expressed confidence in his team’s potential with fair officiating.

Ogunbote recognizes the challenge ahead against Plateau United, which also strives to avoid relegation.

He noted, “With fair officiating, it will be challenging to lose games. We must be fully prepared for this tough encounter with Plateau United.”

Following their victory over Nasarawa United on matchday 21, the Oluyole Warriors have climbed to second on the league table.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars’ technical adviser, Bala Abubakar, is focused on improvement following a 4-1 defeat to Bayelsa United.

Abubakar acknowledged the mistakes made as familiar errors and is committed to addressing them as his team prepares to face Remo Stars on Saturday in Ikenne, their temporary home ground.

“We have analyzed our mistakes from the defeat to Bayelsa United,” he stated. “We will work diligently to correct these before our next match against Remo Stars.”

Currently, Sunshine Stars sits in 15th place on the league table with 24 points, but with a commitment to improvement, they aim to climb higher.