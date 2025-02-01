No Magic Will Stop Tinubu’s Re-Election In 2027 – North Central Forum Vows

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has announced that it will not go into any coalition with the North-East and the North-West.

The Chairman of the group, Saleh Zazzaga disclosed this in a statement made available to Naija News on Saturday.

He stated that the Forum has no interest in forming a coalition that would remove President Bola Tinubu from power in 2027.

Zazzaga, a member of the APC presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, said the North-Central does not want a repeat of what happened after it played a major role in the coalition that led to the formation of the APC and the emergence of the government of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The statement noted that the North Central was relegated to the background by the North East and the North West during Buhari’s administration despite playing a major role in the coalition that formed the government.

“The North-Central brought a sitting governor in the coalition. Many of the other zones did not bring anything.

“Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State in the North-Central was the only sitting governor that actively participated in forming the APC.

“But it is unfortunate that after he became President, Buhari did not even consider that when we asked for the position of Speaker and the position was taken to Lagos.

“During Buhari’s government the North-Central suffered most – we were denied infrastructure, our roads were not attended to and the high level ot insecurity in the region was not addressed.

“Instead the North-East and the North-West concentrated all the benefits in their zones. Federal appointments, which many Nigerians believed favoured the North, only went to the two zones. The North-Central was left out,” the statement said.

Distancing the North-Central from any coalition, the statement added, “Whatever Atiku Abubakar and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai are doing is for their own benefit, not even in the interest of the North-East and North-West.

“Nigerians should also bear in mind that all these politicians who are attacking President Bola Tinubu today are just frustrated individuals who are angry that they are not part of the government.

“They will be singing a different song if they are part of the government.

“We restate our position that no magic would make President Bola Tinubu lose his bid for reelection in 2027 – not even the alliance and coalition of these political leaders. We are confident that Nigerians will once again chose the APC government in the next election because of the good performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“However, the North-Central APC Forum wishes to make it clear that the North-Central zone will not be part of any coalition with the North-East and the North-West.