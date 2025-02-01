Manchester United Sign Another Arsenal Youngster

Manchester United have signed promising England Under-19s defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The club revealed that Ayden Heaven, now 18 years old, has joined for an undisclosed compensation fee and will immediately integrate into the first-team setup, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his abilities at a higher level.

Heaven made his mark in football after joining Arsenal at the young age of 13 in 2019. He recently made his senior debut as a substitute during an EFL Cup match, where he helped secure a victory against Preston in October.

After sealing the move, the youngster said: “I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, and I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Manchester United’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, acknowledged Heaven’s potential, stating, “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United. He is already an extremely talented defender who is ready to join our first-team squad to maximize his development. This club has a phenomenal track record of supporting young players, and we believe that Ayden is in the perfect place to reach his excellent potential.”

Heaven is the second young talent to transition from Arsenal to United this season, following 17-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin, who made the move north in October.

Additionally, there are reports that Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is travelling to Manchester for a medical examination on Saturday.

The Denmark international was an unused substitute during Lecce’s recent Serie A victory against Parma on Friday, and sources indicate that the transfer fee for Dorgu will be less than £30 million, inclusive of add-ons.