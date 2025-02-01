Let Vinicius Go If He Wants – Casilla Tells Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Kiko Casilla, has expressed his views on the current situation surrounding Vinicius Jr., urging the club to assess the Brazilian star’s happiness in Spain.

Casilla believes Real Madrid should carefully consider the offers reportedly coming in from the Saudi Pro League before automatically dismissing them.

In an interview with AS, Casilla emphasized the importance of communication between the club and the player, suggesting that the management must inquire about Vinicius’s feelings and intentions regarding his future.

He stated that retaining an unhappy player could negatively affect the team’s morale and performance.

“From my perspective, if I were in the club’s position, I would initiate a conversation with the player,” Casilla explained.

“If you find a player who is contemplating leaving, it’s crucial to respect their wishes and allow them to pursue other opportunities. Holding onto someone who desires a change could prove detrimental to the overall squad cohesion.”

While Casilla expressed uncertainty about the authenticity of the offers from Saudi clubs, he reiterated the need for due diligence. “It’s essential to determine whether these offers are legitimate,” he said. “The first step should be asking Vinicius if he is interested in considering any proposals he might have received.

“If I were in Vinicius’s shoes, I would likely choose to stay at Real Madrid. The club represents something extraordinary in world football—it’s a flagship institution, and he’s still young with many more years ahead to achieve greatness. The Saudi clubs can come back with offers later in his career; for now, his position at Real Madrid carries significant weight.”

Recent reports from various media across Europe and Asia indicate that both Vinicius Jr. and his fellow Brazilian teammate Rodrygo are being pursued by teams in the Saudi Pro League, which are allegedly prepared to present lucrative contracts to entice the talented duo to make the move to Asia.

This situation raises questions about the evolving dynamics of player transfers in an era where financial incentives from leagues like the Saudi Pro League are becoming increasingly attractive.