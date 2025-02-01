“Let The Fight Wait Till 2027” – Presidency Tells Tinubu’s Opponents

The presidency on Saturday declared that political opponents of President Bola Tinubu should wait till 2027 to test their popularity rather than heat up the polity now.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, who dropped the note of caution, said the political opponents only attempted to use the President’s absence due to a trip to Tanzania to spread ill will.

He, however, said President Tinubu remains undisturbed and is not interested in playing politics with them as he is rather focused on improving the lives of Nigerians and building the economy.

According to him, it’s still far away from 2027, and Tinubu’s opponents should wait till the time for election and prove their mettle at the polls.

Dare submitted that the 2027 election would be a time for Nigerians to choose between political hecklers and real progressives but until then, President Tinubu is focused on leading the country.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria was away in far away Dar es Salaam, capital of Tanzania, his political opponents, detractors, opposition elements, psuedo friends unfolded their Machiavellian inclinations.

“The yoruba adage came alive– “Ai si nle ologbo, ile di ile ekute,” meaning the absence of the cat turns the house into the house of rats. Yet, we know those with genuine intentions.

“Indeed, while the President was seeking solutions to Nigerias’ energy problems in Dar es Salaam, some “wannabes “were heating up the polity.

“Expectedly, it was a gathering convened to further spread ill-will. Nothing new came out of the gathering different from the opposition script we are used to. A few of the participants went overboard in their vitriol, fanning the embers for adopting undemocratic actions.

“These political gladiators have antecedents that are well known. We urge Nigerians to begin their scrutiny early. And choose between political hecklers and real progressives. The clouds are beginning to clear. The stage sets soon. The combat begins.

“Until then, President Tinubu, an avowed democrat remains undistracted and unperturbed. The fight is ahead. Not now. The only conversation he wants to have now is how to improve the lives of Nigerian citizens and constructive discourse on building a resilient economy.

“This is 2025. Not 2027. Let those who want to test their popularity with Nigerians wait for the next election. President Tinubu is fully focused on providing the leadership that will transform our country,” the presidential media aide wrote via X.