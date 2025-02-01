Kano Police Nab Wife, Associates Of Notorious Chadian Terrorist

Kano State Police Command has apprehended the wife of a suspected Chadian terrorist, Ahmad Adam Abba, and two of his associates in Kano.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, announced the development while addressing newsmen on Friday.

He explained that the suspect’s associates, including a 42-year-old Chadian Jibrin Mohammed and a Nigerian, were arrested following a thorough investigation and intelligence-led policing.

While noting that the terrorist’s associates are currently in custody with the investigation ongoing, the police spokesperson reaffirmed the commitments of the command to intensify surveillance measures in vulnerable areas to combat crime and prevent any likely emerging security threats in the state.

He said, “Acting on one of the intelligence reports, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered with discreet investigations in progress. Also, a wanted suspected terrorist, Ahmad Adam Abba, a Chadian national who masterminded the killing of seventeen (17) people in the Republic of Chad, was identified as planning to set up a terrorist base in Kano.

“The wanted Chadian suspected terrorist escaped out of Nigeria, and we have successfully apprehended three of the suspect’s associates, including his wife, another Chadian named Jibrin Mohammed, 42 years old, and a Nigerian.

“I am pleased to announce that the Command has made significant progress in our efforts to dismantle these networks and neutralise any potential risks, as there is no hiding place for criminals in the State.

“Besides the arrests above, we have ramped up our intelligence-gathering efforts across various places. Our teams are collaborating closely with other intelligence agencies and the communities to ensure that we are working hand-in-hand to identify any suspicious activities and individuals who may pose a security threat to our society.”