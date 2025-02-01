‘It Will Be An Invitation To Chaos’ – Anyanwu Reports PDP Governors To Security Agencies, Supreme Court

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has raised concerns over a potential threat to peace and security, petitioning security agencies on the matter.

In a petition dated February 1, 2025, and addressed to the Department of State Security (DSS), the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, Anyanwu accused PDP governors of fostering instability by recognizing Sunday Udo-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

He highlighted the issue in his petition, stating, “There is an urgent need for the police to take note of paragraph 3 of the communique issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum after their meeting, which took place in Asaba, Delta State, on Friday, January 31, 2025.”

Anyanwu referenced the communique, in which the PDP Governors Forum advised the National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the Enugu Court of Appeal ruling that upheld Udo-Okoye’s nomination as National Secretary.

However, he pointed out that an appeal had been filed with the Supreme Court against the decision.

Furthermore, he noted that on January 13, 2025, the Court of Appeal in Abuja issued an order directing both parties to maintain the status quo until a substantive ruling was made.

He emphasized that the ruling had been duly served on all relevant parties, including the PDP’s National Working Committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Citing legal precedent, he asserted that all parties should maintain the existing state of affairs once a judgment is appealed to a higher court.

Anyanwu criticized the governors for disregarding this legal principle in their statement.

He also accused Udo-Okoye of leading an invasion of the PDP National Secretariat on January 29, 2025, alongside hired individuals, with the intent to disrupt the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting, an event he was not entitled to attend.

According to Anyanwu, this action was unlawful and demonstrated complete disregard for the judiciary and the rule of law.

He further accused the governors of being misled by Udo-Okoye’s backers, whom he alleged were under police investigation for forging PDP guidelines to manipulate court decisions.

He warned that the implementation of the PDP Governors Forum’s directive, as stated in paragraph 3 of their communique, could lead to unrest and defy judicial authority.

The former lawmaker urged law enforcement to intervene and prevent a crisis.

Calling for restraint, Anyanwu insisted that the PDP’s National Working Committee should avoid taking any action contrary to the court’s directive.

He reaffirmed his position as the party’s legitimate National Secretary until the court ruled otherwise.

The PDP chieftain stressed the need for all parties to respect the legal process to ensure peace and the safety of lives and property. Any deviation, he warned, would be firmly resisted.