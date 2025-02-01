Ikpeazu PDP Vows Not To Leave PDP, Urged Members To Remain Steadfast

Former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work towards returning the party to power in 2027.

Pledging his unflinching dedication to the PDP, Ikpeazu vowed not to leave the party despite some members’ recent defection.

Addressing PDP faithful from Abia South at his Umuobiakwa country home, Ikpeazu stated that the party would work assiduously to ensure the umbrella party returns to its winning ways.

He called for dedication and unwavering support from party members during the challenging phase.

The former governor appealed to members to remain steadfast and not abandon the party in difficult times, assuring the PDP members that he would continue to support the PDP, given its role in his political journey.

Speaking on the wave of defections following the party’s loss to the Labour Party in 2023, Ikpeazu encouraged PDP members in Obingwa to stay focused and undeterred by the defections.

Acknowledging the party’s current struggles, he reassured members that better days lie ahead, and those who remained loyal would eventually reap the benefits when the tides turned in PDP’s favour.

The erstwhile Governor lauded the new executive of the State Working Committee of the Party led by Abraham Amah, describing him as a man whose leadership would return the party to power in 2027.