I Don’t Know How To Pretend, Being A Nollywood Actor In Governance Is For Others – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai , has stated that he cannot hide his stance on issues.

He said this while reacting to an X user, @irahabib, who commended him for a book he authored titled ‘Accidental Public Servant’.

The netizen explained that after reading the book, he was convinced that only a politician who intends to develop the country truly would have El-Rufai in his cabinet.

The user wrote: “The day I read El-Rufai’s book titled Accidental Public Servant, I concluded that no politician would want @elrufai in their cabinet unless they genuinely intend to develop this country. He doesn’t know how to pretend.”

Reacting, El-Rufai posted: “Thanks for your kind words, @irahabib. Truly, I don’t know how to pretend. Being a Nollywood actor in governance is for some others, not some of us. Have a nice day. – @elrufai”

The former governor has been in the news lately for criticizing President Bola Tinubu-led administration and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

El-Rufai noted that the APC no longer has internal democracy, stressing that no organ of the party has met in the last two years.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, the former governor said he no longer recognizes the APC due to lack of internal democracy.