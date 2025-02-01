EFCC Uncovers How Former AGF Opened Multiple Accounts To Divert Public Funds

A witness in the trial of former Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has disclosed how the ex-AGF opened multiple bank accounts to divert public funds.

Naija News reports that Anamekwe is facing trial on a nine-count amended charge of money laundering to the tune of ₦868,465,000 brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking at Friday proceedings, the witness, Eucharia Ezeobi, a Zenith Bank staff member, told Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that she opened four company accounts for contractors with the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Ezeobi, the EFCC’s first witness (PW1), stated that the four companies are Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited, and Arafura Transnational Afro Limited.

Led in evidence by EFCC’s counsel, Ekene Iheanacho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ezeobi disclosed that most withdrawals from the accounts were in cash, adding that the defendant benefited from them.

Iheanacho tendered the accounts opening packages before the court and marked them as Exhibits PWB by Justice Omotosho.

Also, the EFCC’s second witness (PW2), Felix Nweke, identified himself as a director at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. He said he was the deputy Director, Finance, at the Federal Ministry of Defence between 2018 and 2020.

Nweke said he worked under the defendant, facilitating payments. The witness told the court that the defendant asked him to open company accounts so he could access funds.

He mentioned contacting Gideon Joseph, a resource person to the ministry, stating the director instructed them to open the accounts with Zenith Bank.

Nweke narrated that he met Ezeobi at the bank, and she opened accounts for them, stating that he always receives instruction from the Director to raise funds or make transfers to people and would normally oblige.

During cross-examination, Nweke said the ministry is funded by the Appropriation Bill signed by the President. He admitted that Anamekwe is not an approving officer in the ministry but conveys the approval for the release of funds.