‘Divorce Is Better Than Rest In Peace’ – Chiwetalu Agu Warns Singles Amid 2Baba Divorce Saga

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has advised singles to prioritize their safety rather than stay in a toxic or abusive marriage.

Naija News reports that this comes amid the ongoing controversy generated by singer 2Baba’s divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

In a video via his Instagram page on Saturday, Agu warned the public against peer pressure and desperation to get married, stressing that marriage is not a do-or-die affair.

The movie star also urged those in toxic marriages to seek help or run for their lives.

He said, “Marriage is not a do-or-die affair. If you have an abusive partner, or in a toxic relationship, run for your life. If you are not happy in your marriage, seek help or run for your life.

“Divorce is better than rest in peace. I want to stay because of my children or because he is rich. That was how a lady was burnt to death by her husband. Now, who will take care of the kids? Is it the husband that killed you? Or the relatives who love their own families?

“Always remember to do a background checks before proceeding to marrying someone. She is beautiful or he is handsome; I want to marry him or her by all means, see you, see death.

“My mates are all married, but I’m still single, see you, see death. I pray we don’t make mistakes that will cost us our life in the name of marriage in Jesus name.”