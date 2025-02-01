DICON Positioned To Overcome Challenges, Meet Armed Forces’ Needs – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has assured that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) is on track to meet the demands of the military and other security agencies in the country.

The Minister’s statement came during DICON’s year-end celebration and the Director-General’s Productivity Award ceremony held on Friday in Kaduna.

Matawalle highlighted that the recent signing of the DICON Act 2023 by President Bola Tinubu has positioned the corporation to significantly enhance Nigeria’s defence capacity.

This legal advancement has allowed DICON to play a more crucial role in strengthening the country’s military capabilities.

At the event, Matawalle noted that the Ministry of Defence had assigned several key tasks to the Director-General of DICON, expressing confidence that he is well-equipped to fulfill these responsibilities.

The Minister further emphasized that Nigeria is working toward producing more arms locally, limiting the reliance on foreign procurement.

“Any requirements of the military or other security agencies have to come to DICON for supply.

“Before now, we send our money to other countries, devaluing our currency, which makes the dollar go higher because we don’t have a productivity plan.

“Today, we thank God that with the leadership of the DICON’s director-general, the industry is seeing a lot of changes,” Matawalle explained.

He also praised the advancements at DICON, stating that the corporation has made significant strides in meeting the requirements for ammunition and military equipment.

“Today, DICON is able to produce so many rounds of ammunition and forward to the military. Our target is to produce 300 million rounds of ammunition.

“We will also be producing other military equipment like MRAPs, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other equipment for the military and paramilitary agencies,” he added.

The Minister of State assured that within the next three to four months, DICON would be fully prepared to meet the growing demands of Nigeria’s military and security forces.

Speaking at the event, Matawalle also emphasized the importance of holding the annual celebration to motivate DICON’s workforce.

He commended the dedication of the director-general, management staff, and employees for their hard work throughout the year.

The Director-General of DICON, Maj.-Gen. Anaedi Edet, spoke about the corporation’s accomplishments and its evolving mission to ensure Nigeria’s self-reliance in military hardware.

He reflected on how DICON had adapted over time from producing small arms and ammunition to addressing more complex and modern security threats, all while pursuing technological and industrial advancements within the country.

Edet acknowledged the challenges DICON still faces, including financial constraints, outdated equipment, skill gaps, and the need for enhanced training.

However, he reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to overcoming these challenges through strategic investments, modernization efforts, and workforce development.

“Initially focused on the production of small arms and ammunition, we adapted to address the increasingly complex and contemporary threats facing our nation.

“As the landscape of defence technology and industry expanded, so too did our scope, including venturing into civilian applications that leverage our technological capabilities,” he said.

The DICON Director-General also shared that the corporation had resumed its activities despite various obstacles, thanks in part to the support from the Ministry of Defence.

He added that their ongoing initiatives, such as the “All DICON factories must produce” program, represent a continued push for innovation and a collaborative effort to contribute to national security and prosperity.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on securing new funding opportunities, investing in modern production lines, and prioritising the training and development of our workforce.

“With a clear vision and dedicated team, DICON is well-positioned to overcome these challenges and achieve even greater success.

“Our ‘All DICON factories must produce’ initiative reflects our commitment to technological innovation and collaboration for the security and prosperity of our nation.

“The DICON end-of-year celebration is not just an occasion to reflect on our achievements but also a call to action for all employees and stakeholders,” Edet stated.

In addition, Edet expressed his gratitude toward the exceptional staff who had made notable contributions to DICON’s progress, underscoring that the event was not only about reflecting on achievements but also about encouraging continuous efforts to fulfill DICON’s mission of ensuring national security and industrial development.