Delta: We Must Rise Against Distraction, Sentiment And Defeat PDP In 2027 – Omo-Agege To Party Members

Former Deputy Senate President and 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged party members not to dwell on past mistakes but to work towards ensuring victory in the 2027 election.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meetings with the party elders, leaders, and members at Obiaruku and Kwale, Ukwuani, and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas, Omo-Agege said the perceived crisis among the party’s leaders in the State would soon be resolved.

He lauded APC members for their resilience in the 2023 elections, saying that the party’s loss in the 2023 governorship election was not due to lack of support.

He urged party leaders in the Ndokwa Nation to unite: “We need everybody to come together and work as a team because the end of one election marks the beginning of another.

“I appeal to you all, let us put aside our differences and focus on what unites us. No one enters an election divided and expects to win.”

He stressed the need for APC to remain focused and emphasised unity, discipline and strategic planning.

Omo-Agege said. “We must work harder to ensure victory in 2027. Overcoming the PDP’s influence requires unity, discipline, and strategic planning. We cannot simply rest on the outcome of the last election. We must continue to strive to change it, to ensure that APC prevails in Delta in 2027.

“To overcome the challenges posed by the PDP, we need unity and collective action. I encourage you all to rise above sentiments and distractions, focusing instead on our shared goal of defeating the PDP.

“I assure you that efforts will be made to bring everybody on board to ensure a united front against the PDP in the next election. I am committed to APC 100 per cent and willing and ready to work with all the leaders and members of the party and supporters of our party.”

Reaffirming his support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, he said, “We must also win Delta State for APC in the presidential election in 2027 to sustain the country’s economic transformation of President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The agenda has already yielded significant gains, including higher revenue for states and local governments, better economic growth rates, declining imports, higher exports, and higher income for farmers. To sustain this momentum and ensure the long-term growth and development of our country, it’s crucial we reelect President Tinubu in 2027.”