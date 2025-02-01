Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 1st February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1610 and sell at N1620 on Friday 31st January 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate N1517 Lowest Rate N1490

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile the Nigerian currency, the Naira, strengthened to ₦1,493 in the official foreign exchange market on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Naija News reports that recent data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the exchange rate for the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) decreased from ₦1,506 per dollar on Wednesday to ₦1,493 per dollar, reflecting a ₦13 appreciation for the Naira.

Earlier this year, the official exchange rate had reached the ₦1,400 per dollar mark in both January and May 2024.

The recent appreciation of the official exchange rate follows the introduction of the CBN Foreign Exchange Code earlier this week.

In contrast, the Naira also gained value in the parallel market, rising to ₦1,620 from ₦1,630 per dollar on Wednesday.

As a result, the gap between the parallel market rate and the NFEM rate increased to ₦127 per dollar, up from ₦124 per dollar the previous day.