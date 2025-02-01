46 Niger Soldiers Killed In Deadly Militant Ambush Near Mali Border

At least 46 soldiers from the Nigerien Defense and Security Forces (SDF) were killed on Saturday in a coordinated attack by militants from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).

The brutal ambush targeted an SDF outpost in Iknewane, Tilia Department, near Niger’s border with Mali. Security sources described the attack as large-scale and highly intense, catching the military off guard.

According to Zagazola Malama, heavily armed insurgents stormed the outpost, overwhelming the soldiers.

“The militants overran the base, destroying or seizing nine of the 16 military vehicles stationed there. They also looted weapons and ammunition,” a security source revealed to Malama.

In addition to the casualties, around a dozen soldiers were taken hostage, while several others remain unaccounted for. Some troops managed to escape on foot and were later rescued.

Following the attack, the Niger Armed Forces (FAN), supported by units from the National Guard (GNN), deployed a convoy of 20 vehicles from Tahoua to launch counter-offensive operations in the area.

The military high command has vowed to track down the attackers and reinforce security in the troubled border region.

This is not the first time the Iknewane military outpost has come under attack.

On September 18, 2024, EIGS militants launched a similar assault, killing at least 24 soldiers, according to official reports.

The Tahoua Region, particularly areas bordering Mali, has seen a surge in militant violence, with armed groups frequently targeting both military and civilian populations.