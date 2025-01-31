You Will Be Doomed If You Work With El-Rufai – Ex-NHRC Boss, Odinkalu Warns Politicians

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, has warned political parties and individuals against working with the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Odinkalu made the remark after former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, lambasted El-Rufai over his recent political remarks attacking President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Sani claimed that the ex-governor practised tyranny while in power and expressed surprise that El-Rufai now preaches democracy after leaving office.

El-Rufai recently attacked Tinubu’s government and accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of abandoning its founding principles and promoting poor leadership.

Despite the response from the APC government, El-Rufia doubled down on his attacks, insisting that he would still criticize the current administration if he was part of Tinubu’s cabinet.

He said, “If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I will say or do the same on the tragedy within a party I was a founder, and the government that emerged from it – first in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken. Go and check my public service record from 1998.

However, Odinkalu, responding to Shehu Sani‘s X post on Thursday, suggested that any political party or person seeking to work with El-Rufai on a national platform is doomed.

He wrote, “I keep saying it: Any party or person that seeks to work with him towards a national platform is & will be doomed.”