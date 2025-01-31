“Will Do Everything Possible To Make Enugu PDP Only” – Chairman

The Chairman, Enugu State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Martins Chukwunweike, has said efforts were on to correct the mistakes of the 2023 election.

Chukwunweike said the loss of the party in the 2023 election was unfortunate and the party was working to be in charge of the state as in the pre-2023 election.

Naija News reported that the state’s PDP Executive on Friday had a meeting with former Labour Party governorship candidate, in the state, Chijioke Edeoga.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the state’s PDP chairman said Edeoga was a member of the party and owes so much to the party.

“PDP used to be the only party in Enugu State. But in the last election, something happened that things didn’t go the way it used to go. So, when I came on board, I discussed with the governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, that we must do everything possible to get all our people back in the fold. We must do everything possible to see that Enugu State becomes 100 percent PDP the way it used to be. And we took the decision to consult with some of our very key people, who have been PDP all along.

“Chijioke Edeoga is one of them. When we discussed, he told me in plain language that he owes a lot to PDP and he had become a lot through the PDP. He has been in the State Executive Council of Enugu State under PDP and a lot more.” he said.

The PDP Chairman expressed confidence that the former House of Representatives member would return to the party.

“We have had a lot of discussions before now and today I came to his house with the members of my executives – the Deputy Chairman, Secretary, and Publicity Secretary, and he is okay and satisfied with our visit. I believe, from what he told us, that we are going to have him back to the party. The only thing is that being somebody, who is not standing alone, who has people who are his team members, it is only right that he should also consult before coming to give us the expected verdict so that we will all go into the next election united as one family that we have always been. We know and we are confident that PDP under Dr. Peter Mbah will eventually become what it used to be as the only party in Enugu State.

“Importantly, he has asked us to tell the governor that he has seen all his good works; that even the blind man can see the good roads. So, our visit has been very successful and when next we will call you , it will be for him to tell you what I call the expected response,” he added.