Why I Decided To Dump Wike After We Joined Forces To Fight Atiku – Bode George

Elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has attributed the unresolved crisis in the party to the national convention in 2022.

He accused the then-national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, of orchestrating the problem in the PDP, saying they disrupted the party’s zoning arrangement.

He explained that he temporarily supported the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to spite Atiku because the the party’s top positions were zoned to the northern region.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, George, however, stated that he later fell out with Wike when he realised they wanted to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

“The presidential candidate went to the northern zone, and the chairman of the party also went to the same zone; we said no, it can’t happen like this.

“That was the basis of the party’s crisis. I didn’t just jump ship to be with Wike or Atiku; I had meetings with both of them and Ayu; they disrupted the system,” he said.

George explained that before taking sides with Wike, he tried to persuade Atiku and Ayu to reason with him, but they didn’t listen.

The Lagos-based politician said he took sides with Wike because he was disgusted with what Atiku and Ayu did at the convention.

“And when Wike people came, we had a meeting, and they made me a leader. In the end, we had two presidential candidates from the South, and they said they believed that Bola was the better person.

“I told them that if they stepped out of this meeting and talked about it outside there, I would counter you. You guys have no idea who this gentleman (Tinubu) is. He had ruled my state (Lagos), and we know his modus operandi,” George added.