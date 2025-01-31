President Tinubu Lauds Accomplishments Of Nigerians In Diaspora

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigerians in the diaspora for their contributions to the nation’s economy.

President Tinubu said the positive reports on Nigerians in the diaspora would inspire the younger generation on values that enhance the nation’s image.

Naija News reports that the President stated this on Thursday while receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, and the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone, Dr Julius F. Sandy, at the State House.

President Tinubu also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Nigeria, Legesse Geremew Haile, and the Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty.

The Canadian High Commissioner told President Tinubu that Nigerians are active in education, sports, science, health, and business in his country.

He said Nigerians in Canada demonstrate high responsibility, civility, and purposefulness when pursuing their goals.

“For us, Nigeria is a key partner. You are the largest country in Africa, with one of the largest economies. You are also Canada’s largest trading partner in Africa.

“I would like to advance the positive relations over the years. The diaspora in Canada is dynamic and strong. We have Nigerians in government, business, science, and sports. We want to build the ties further,” Salvaggior said.

According to a statement from the President’s Media Aide, Bayo Onanuga, the High Commissioner of Canada, who had previously worked in Ghana and Cote’Ivoire, said Canada seeks to expand its interest in oil and gas, ICT, and agriculture in its partnership with Nigeria.

President Tinubu lauded Nigerians’ accomplishments abroad, describing them as an inspiration to many.

“It is good to hear about how Nigerians are doing well in the diaspora again,” he stated.

In another meeting with the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone, President Tinubu affirmed that Nigeria’s interest in developing the West Coast and Africa remains a priority.

The President told the envoy that Nigeria’s decades-long investment in Sierra Leone has contributed to Africa’s progress and promoted bilateral relations.

The High Commissioner thanked the President for Nigeria’s support in keeping the country together.

“In Sierra Leone, more Nigerians are doing business than Sierra Leoneans. Most of my teachers in school were Nigerians. There is no difference between a Nigerian and a Sierra Leonean when you are walking in the street of Freetown,” the High Commissioner said.

At another meeting with the new Ethiopian envoy, President Tinubu discussed the warm relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

“We need to continue pursuing peace in our continent. We need to work hard together to promote peace and stability. Our challenge in Africa is insecurity. Insecurity detracts from development. We do not have anybody that will bring peace to us, except we work for it,” he said.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia remarked, “I am in Nigeria to build on the achievements of my predecessors. We will focus on culture. Our cultural relations are a big industry, already enhanced by the Ethiopian Airline.”

After receiving the Letter of Credence from the Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican, President Tinubu commended the Catholic Church for its investments in education and interventions to reduce poverty.

“We have a lot of value for education in Nigeria, and the Catholic Church has done a lot in that regard, as well as in fighting poverty. Education reduces ignorance and poverty,” he added.

President Tinubu said he looked forward to receiving the Vatican’s leadership in Nigeria.